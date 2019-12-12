XRegister
12/12/2019 - 10:23 GMT

Crystal Palace Powerless To Recall Loanee

 




Crystal Palace do not have an option to recall striker Alexander Sorloth early from his loan deal at Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

Sorloth struggled during his first season at Crystal Palace and was promptly loaned out to Gent in January last year before he joined Trabzonspor in the summer.  


 



The Turkish outfit signed him on a two-year loan deal and the Norwegian has already developed as a cult figure amongst the fans at Trabzonspor.

He has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season and has been given the moniker ‘King of the North’ by the Trabzonspor fans due to his performances.
 


There have been suggestions Crystal Palace could be looking to recall him early to solve their goalscoring problems, but according to The Athletic, they will be unable to do so.



Crystal Palace do not have the option to make such a move as the two-year loan agreement does not have a break clause that would have allowed the Eagles to bring Sorloth back.

Trabzonspor signed him on loan due to a complicated transfer embargo they are under, but they have an obligation to buy him in January 2021 for a fee of €6m.
 


Crystal Palace are expected to dip into the transfer market next month to bring in a striker.   
 