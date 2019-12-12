Do Something Special Tonight, Rangers Legend Urges Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone believes the Light Blues have the opportunity to achieve something special against Young Boys at Ibrox tonight.



Having received major heartache after their 1-0 loss to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final, Steven Gerrard's Rangers will be looking to bounce back against Young Boys in the Europa League.













With the Celtic game being in the past and Young Boys match being all that matters now, Ibrox great Johnstone wants Rangers to replicate their League Cup final performance, but stressed the importance of ensuring that they take their chances, unlike at Hampden Park.



The 66-year-old recalled how the Gers were handed a 2-1 defeat by Young Boys in Switzerland in October and believes no one at Rangers will underestimate their opponents.





With the game being Rangers' last chance to seal a spot in the Europa League round of 32, Johnstone believes that Steven Gerrard's men have the opportunity to achieve something special under the lights at Ibrox.







"Young Boys is the only game that matters right now", Johnstone wrote in his Evening Times column.



"So it is up to the players to put in the same performance as they did on Sunday but find that finishing touch in the final third to ensure that all their hard work, all their good work, doesn’t go to waste for a second time in a few days.





"Rangers know all about Young Boys and what threat they pose after we lost the game over there earlier in the campaign so nobody will be treating them lightly second time around.



"This one is all about Rangers, though. If the players react right, they could achieve something special at Ibrox."



Avoiding defeat against Young Boys will seal a round of 32 spot for Rangers, while a win will see them go through as group winners.