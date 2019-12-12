Former Premier League Star: Saying Man City Favourites Over Liverpool For Champions League Is Ludicrous

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star Craig Burley has insisted that there is no way Manchester City are favourites over Liverpool for this season’s Champions League.



Both clubs have made it to the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners and are widely considered the top two favourites to win the trophy this season.













However, Manchester City are still the odds on favourites to win the Champions League over Liverpool despite their recent struggles and given how far they have fallen behind the Reds in the title race.



Burley stressed that Liverpool are the clear favourites to win the Champions League and there is no debate to have on that.





He feels given Manchester City’s form, injuries to key players and their league performances, there is absolutely no reason to favour them over Liverpool for the Champions League.







Asked about the favourites for the Champions League, Burley said on ESPN FC: “It is Liverpool, it is clear.



“They are the team to beat at the moment. There is no shadow of a doubt.





“And to put Manchester City up there with the problems that they have had, the injuries they have had, their form this season and their Champions League record in recent years, it is just ludicrous.”



Manchester City beat Dinamo Zagreb away from home on Wednesday night to finish their group stage campaign.

