He’s Fantastic, He’s Humble – Leeds Youth Coach Impressed With Teenager

Leeds United first team coach Carlos Corberan has heaped praise on Whites centre-back Oliver Casey, lauding the youngster's focus, ambition and humbleness.



The 19-year-old Leeds-born defender is one of many youngsters to have broken onto the first team scene under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.













Having risen through the ranks at the Leeds academy, Casey made his senior team debut for the Whites last weekend, coming on as a substitute in their league game against Huddersfield Town.



One person who has worked closely with the teenager is Leeds first team coach and Under-23s manager Corberan, who enjoys coaching the young Englishman.





Expressing his admiration for the up and coming centre-back, Corberan lauded Casey's focus, ambition and humbleness and believes he is very open to receiving and accepting information.







“Olly’s a fantastic guy and a guy you enjoy coaching", Corberan told The Athletic.



"He’s very focused and he’s very clear about his target of being a football player — but with an open mind about receiving the information he needs.





“It’s important to have players who have enough ambition but at the same time are humble enough to build on the skills they’ve got. That’s how he is.”



Corberan went on the heap praise on Bielsa for the way he has integrated Leeds Under-23s with the first-team.



“It’s one of the positive things Marcelo brought to the club”, Corberan said.



“He’s created a clear structure where the 23s are working with the first team and have a relationship.



"It gives the young players experience about how you have to live and how to be ready for a Championship game, like with Olly Casey at Huddersfield.”



Having made his senior team debut for Leeds last week, Casey will be now hoping to get more playing under his belt this season.

