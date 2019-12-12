XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



12/12/2019 - 14:28 GMT

If He Isn’t Included vs Cluj, People Will Draw Conclusions – Former Celtic Star On Bhoy

 




Former Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough has warned if Leigh Griffiths is not involved against CFR Cluj in the Europa League tonight then people will start to draw their own conclusions.

2019 has been a tough year for Celtic's 29-year-old frontman Griffiths. Having missed the second half of last season due to personal reasons, he has struggled to get back on track, thanks to niggling injuries, this time around.  


 



While Griffiths has regained fitness and is available, he was left out of Celtic's squad to face Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final last weekend.

However, the Scotsman is in line to receive his first senior start for the Hoops since August when they travel to CFR Cluj in their final Europa League group stage game.
 


Now former Celtic goalkeeper Rough has expressed his desire for Griffiths to start against the Romanian side and indicated his place at the club could be in doubt if he does not feature.



"I think everybody would like so. Everybody would like to see him", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's Football Show.

"Obviously been left out at the weekend and everything that goes with that, the rumours start to building up.
 


"And it would be great for him to be in the starting eleven just to prove everybody there is just a wee niggling injuries and he is going to be good enough to play.

"So yes, I hope he is [starting].

"I hope he is included because if he isn't included again and they don't release a statement, people will just start drawing conclusions."

If he is to start against CFR Cluj on Thursday, it will be Griffiths first start in the Europa League this season.   
 