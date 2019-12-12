Inter Confident of Edge In Chase For Manchester United Target Dejan Kulusevski

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter believe that they are in pole position to secure a deal to sign Manchester United and Liverpool linked midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.



The 19-year-old is on loan at Parma from Atalanta this season, but there is speculation that he could on his way to a bigger club when the transfer window swings back open for business next month.













Manchester United have been credited with holding talks with the player's agents, while in some quarters it has been reported they have put in an offer.



Liverpool and Juventus have also been keeping tabs on the teenage midfielder, but Inter are the ones who are putting in a real effort to bag an agreement.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have opened talks with Atalanta over a deal to sign Kulusevski in the winter window.







Initial conversations are under way and Atalanta are claimed to be demanding a fee of around €40m before agreeing to sell the Sweden international.



The talks are still at their early stages, but Inter believe that they have the edge in the race to land Kulusevski.





Manchester United may have to return to the table with a better proposal to rival Inter for Kulusevski.



It remains to be seen whether Liverpool also make a concrete move due to Inter’s proactive conversations to sign Kulusevski.

