XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



12/12/2019 - 16:32 GMT

Karamoko Dembele On Bench – Celtic Team vs Cluj Confirmed

 




Fixture: CFR Cluj vs Celtic
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)

Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Romanian side Cluj in the Europa League this evening. 

Neil Lennon's side have already booked their spot in the last 32 of the competition, but will want to end their group stage campaign on a high note in Romania tonight 
 

 



A lack of pressure on the result has seen Lennon rest Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Tom Rogic, Fraser Forster and Odsonne Edouard, while Scott Brown is suspended.


The Celtic boss hands Craig Gordon an opportunity between the sticks, while at the back he goes with Nir Bitton and Christopher Jullien as the centre-back pairing.
 


Further up the pitch Lennon selects Scott Robertson, Olivier Ntcham and Lewis Morgan, while Scott Sinclair, Mickey Johnston and Leigh Griffiths lead the attacking threat.



The Celtic manager has options on the bench to change things in Romania, including Karamoko Dembele and James Forrest.
 


Celtic Team vs CFR Cluj

Gordon, Bauer, Jullien, Bitton, Bolingoli, Ntcham, Robertson, Morgan, Sinclair, Griffiths, Johnston

Substitutes: Hazard, Taylor, Bayo, Ajer, Forrest, Savoury, Dembele
 