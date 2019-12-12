Karamoko Dembele On Bench – Celtic Team vs Cluj Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: CFR Cluj vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Romanian side Cluj in the Europa League this evening.



Neil Lennon's side have already booked their spot in the last 32 of the competition, but will want to end their group stage campaign on a high note in Romania tonight













A lack of pressure on the result has seen Lennon rest Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Tom Rogic, Fraser Forster and Odsonne Edouard, while Scott Brown is suspended.





The Celtic boss hands Craig Gordon an opportunity between the sticks, while at the back he goes with Nir Bitton and Christopher Jullien as the centre-back pairing.





Further up the pitch Lennon selects Scott Robertson, Olivier Ntcham and Lewis Morgan, while Scott Sinclair, Mickey Johnston and Leigh Griffiths lead the attacking threat.







The Celtic manager has options on the bench to change things in Romania, including Karamoko Dembele and James Forrest.





Celtic Team vs CFR Cluj



Gordon, Bauer, Jullien, Bitton, Bolingoli, Ntcham, Robertson, Morgan, Sinclair, Griffiths, Johnston



Substitutes: Hazard, Taylor, Bayo, Ajer, Forrest, Savoury, Dembele

