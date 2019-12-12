Key Everton Official Not Sold On David Moyes Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton director of football Marcel Brands is not sold on bringing David Moyes back to Goodison Park as the club’s manager again, according to The Athletic.



The Merseyside club’s declaration that Duncan Ferguson will be in the dugout at Old Trafford on Sunday against Manchester United made it clear that they are no closer to bringing a full-time manager in.













The club were pushing to appoint Shanghai SIPG coach Vitor Pereira, with owner Farhad Moshiri keen on securing him, but the Portuguese has publicly ruled himself out of the race.



Brands was not keen on Pereira, despite the Everton owner’s liking for him, and it has been claimed that there is a real split in the boardroom over who should be the next manager.





Everton chairman Bill Kenwright is pushing to have Moyes back at the helm but Brands is not sold on that idea as well.







The Dutchman is unsure about allowing Everton to take a step back and going for Moyes, whose reputation has taken a beating since he left Goodison Park for Manchester United in 2013.



For the moment, Ferguson will continue, but he hasno plans to take up the job full-time despite having ambitions of being the number 2 to the next Everton manager.





Brands is likely to play a major role in identifying the next manager but for the moment he is not seeing eye to eye with influential members of the board, including Moshiri.

