Last 32 Would Give Us Massive Boost – Rangers Legend

Rangers legend Derek Johnstone believes winning against Young Boys and qualifying for Europa League round of 32 would be a big boost for the Gers ahead of Motherwell game this weekend.



The Light Blues will be looking to put their recent setbacks of drawing against Aberdeen in the league and losing to Celtic in the League Cup final behind them when they host Young Boys in the Europa League tonight.













With the defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic in the League Cup final proving to be huge heartbreak for Rangers, Ibrox great Johnstone believes manager Steven Gerrard will have been trying to pick his players up over the last few days.



The 66-year-old is of the opinion that the former Liverpool skipper will not be very disappointed with the League Cup final woe as he feels the shape of the team, commitment and bravery was impressive against the Hoops.





Looking ahead to the Young Boys game, Johnstone believes registering a win against the Swiss outfit and sealing their spot in the Europa League round of 32 as group winners would be a huge boost for Rangers, with a league game against Motherwell fast approaching.







"The manager will have been trying to raise the spirits and take the positives from the final and he will be telling the players that they didn’t let themselves down", Johnstone wrote in his Evening Times column.



"What he would have asked for, he got in terms of the shape, the commitment, the bravery.





"He will demand that again at Ibrox and if Rangers can qualify for the last 32 that would give them a real lift heading into a hard game at Motherwell as the games keep coming thick and fast.



"You can’t be looking ahead to that one just now, though."



Having gone winless for two games, Rangers boss Gerrard will be hopeful that his team can return to winning ways against Young Boys on Thursday.

