Liverpool Dubbed Highly Likely To Sign Star Amid Manchester United Interest

Liverpool are highly likely to sign Red Bull Salzburg star Takumi Minamino in the January transfer window, amid interest from Manchester United, clubs in the Bundesliga and Serie A, according to The Athletic.



The Japan international impressed in Salzburg’s 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this week and even scored at Anfield earlier in the season.













Liverpool had not been expected to sign players in the January transfer window, but it appears growing interest in the Salzburg man has forced the Reds to move.



Minamino has a £7.25m release clause and interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United, clubs in Serie A and the Bundesliga, has pushed Liverpool to do the deal in January.





Jurgen Klopp has been tracking his development for a while and the club are prepared to press the trigger on signing him in January. It is claimed to be highly likely that they will sign him.







Liverpool believe that the Japanese is worth more than £20m in his current form and his release clause makes him a massive bargain in the market.



The Reds believe if they can complete Minamino’s signature then he will add extra options.





It remains to be seen if other clubs make a late move to try and hijack Liverpool's swoop for the Salzburg man.

