Must Enjoy Playing In Front of These Fans – Young Boys Sporting Director On Ibrox Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Young Boys sporting director Christoph Spycher has insisted that the Swiss team will relish the challenge of playing in front of Ibrox against Rangers with their Europa League fate hanging in the balance.



A point at home would be enough for Rangers to book their place in the last 32 of the competition, but a would will send them to the next round as group winners.













Steven Gerrard has stressed the importance of tonight’s game for the club, but it is an equally important fixture for Young Boys, who are also in with a chance of qualifying.



The Swiss side will need a win at Ibrox to make it through to the next round and Spycher admits that all their hard work in Europe now boils down to one game in Glasgow.





He conceded that playing at Ibrox will be a challenge for his players, but believes footballers would rather play in front of a raucous crowd than with no one watching.







“We are in the end game now”, Spycher told Swiss daily Blick.



“In which we can achieve exactly what we set out to do.





“It is a big challenge of course in front of these set of fans. But every footballer prefers to play in that backdrop than in a place where no one is watching.”



The Young Boys sporting director believes that regardless of the result tonight, his team have proven that they are good enough to compete at Europa League level.



“It would be a huge effort because this is a top group.



“Especially, since we have already proved that we are at par with all the opponents.”

