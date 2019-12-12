Nemanja Matic Starts – Manchester United Team vs AZ Alkmaar Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs AZ Alkmaar

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar to Old Trafford this evening.



The Red Devils have already booked their spot in the last 32 of the Europa League and boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that taking just a point tonight would secure top place in Group L.













Solskjaer continues to be without star midfielder Paul Pogba, who has an ankle injury.



Manchester United go into the game in fine form after wins over both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, and Solskjaer will want the feel-good factor to continue against AZ Alkmaar, who are second in the Dutch Eredivisie.





Sergio Romero slots into goal, while Axel Tuanzebe and Harry Maguire link up in the heart of defence. James Garner is in midfield, along with Nemanja Matic, while Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial are all given the vote to play this evening.







If Solskjaer needs to change things then he can look to his bench, where he has a host of options, including Fred and Marcus Rashford.





Manchester United Team vs AZ Alkmaar



Romero, Young, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Williams, Matic, Garner, Mata, Pereira, Greenwood, Martial



Substitutes: Grant, Jones, Rashford, Fred, McTominay, Laird, Chong

