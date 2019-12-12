Newcastle United Interest In 27-Year-Old Classed As Genuine

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are genuinely interested in snapping up Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka in next month's January transfer window.



Xhaka has returned to the team in recent weeks after he was exiled from the squad following a public falling out with the Arsenal fans at the Emirates.













The 27-year-old midfielder’s future at Arsenal has continued to be debated and some fans remain less than convinced about having him in the side.



The Swiss could be open to ending his time at the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window and he may have an option in the north east.





And according to The Athletic, Newcastle’s interest in the 27-year-old is genuine and they are serious about taking him to St James' Park.







However, his salary could represent an issue for Newcastle and it is not clear if a move to the Magpies is a realistic prospect.



The Magpies are keen to push the board to land Xhaka as Steve Bruce wants to add some dynamism to his Newcastle midfield in January.





The Arsenal midfielder has also been linked with a move back to Germany next month, but his wages could turn out to be a potential snag for a Bundesliga club too.

