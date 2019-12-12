Nikola Katic Starts – Rangers Team vs Young Boys Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Young Boys

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Swsiss outfit Young Boys in their final Europa League group stage meeting this evening.



The Gers counted themselves unlucky to lose the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic at the weekend and Steven Gerrard will want his men to provide the perfect response tonight.













Gerrard knows that if Rangers take a point then they will guarantee a place in the last 32 of the Europa League, though they can also lose and go through, if FC Porto do not beat Feyenoord in Portugal in the group's other game.



Filip Helander is missing this evening through a foot injury, while Steven Davis has a calf problem.





Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in as full-backs. Connor Goldson is partnered by Nikola Katic in central defence, while Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo play in midfield. In attack, Rangers look to Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent to support Alfredo Morelos.







If the Rangers boss needs to make changes at any point during the game then he can look to his bench, with options such as Greg Stewart and Jermain Defoe available.





Rangers Team vs Young Boys



McGregor, Tavernier, Helander, Katic, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Aribo, Arfield, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Defoe, Ojo, Flanagan, Halliday, Barker, Stewart

