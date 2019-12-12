XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



12/12/2019 - 18:33 GMT

Nikola Katic Starts – Rangers Team vs Young Boys Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Young Boys
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Rangers have confirmed their team and substitutes to play host to Swsiss outfit Young Boys in their final Europa League group stage meeting this evening.  

The Gers counted themselves unlucky to lose the Scottish League Cup final against Celtic at the weekend and Steven Gerrard will want his men to provide the perfect response tonight. 
 

 



Gerrard knows that if Rangers take a point then they will guarantee a place in the last 32 of the Europa League, though they can also lose and go through, if FC Porto do not beat Feyenoord in Portugal in the group's other game. 

Filip Helander is missing this evening through a foot injury, while Steven Davis has a calf problem.
 


Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic slot in as full-backs. Connor Goldson is partnered by Nikola Katic in central defence, while Ryan Jack, Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo play in midfield. In attack, Rangers look to Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent to support Alfredo Morelos.



If the Rangers boss needs to make changes at any point during the game then he can look to his bench, with options such as Greg Stewart and Jermain Defoe available.
 


Rangers Team vs Young Boys

McGregor, Tavernier, Helander, Katic, Barisic, Jack, Kamara, Aribo, Arfield, Kent, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Defoe, Ojo, Flanagan, Halliday, Barker, Stewart
 