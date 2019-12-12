Olivier Giroud No Longer January Priority For Inter

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are far from certain about making a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window.



Giroud is keen to leave Chelsea in January in search of more football ahead of next summer’s European Championship, as he looks to feature for France.













The Frenchman has been a bit-part player at Chelsea under Frank Lampard and with their transfer ban lifted, the club could be prepared to let him go in the winter window.



Inter have long been keeping tabs on the striker and Antonio Conte wants to sign his former player for more attacking depth in his Nerazzurri squad.





Giroud is also open to the idea of moving to Italy, but according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the Frenchman is no longer a priority for the Serie A giants in the winter window.







Inter are considering strengthening in other areas of the squad and signing a striker has been pushed to the back burner.



Conte is still pushing to land the France international, but Inter are only likely to move if they can shift out Matteo Politano next month.





Fiorentina are interested in him and if Inter can manage to offload the Italian, they are likely to consider signing Giroud again.

