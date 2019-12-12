Reality Changes – Marcelo Bielsa Warns On Promotion Complacency

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has stressed the importance of his side keeping their focus on each game rather than thinking too far ahead in the race for promotion from the Championship this season.



The Whites have jumped to the top of the league table with 46 points from 21 games and are level on points with second-placed West Brom.













Crucially, Leeds have an eleven-point cushion over the third-placed Fulham and it could become key towards the end of the campaign as they fight to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League.



A late-season collapse saw Leeds drop out of the top two last season and they were beaten by Derby County in the promotion play-off semi-finals.





Leeds have got themselves into a great position to be promoted automatically this season, but Bielsa insisted that things could change dramatically because of the volatile nature of the Championship.







He stressed that Leeds need to keep their focus on each game and guard against thinking too far ahead as the scenario can be different from one week to another.



Asked how he plans to guard the eleven-point gap, the Leeds boss said in a press conference: “The difference we are talking is just one information about the reality. The team at the bottom can beat the first.





“The top of the table can lose points with the bottom.



"The objective is not to talk or consider the past or future, just what’s happening now.



"Try to resolve every match according to its characteristics of the opponent.



“It’s not about them scoring and us scoring. This is just a phrase about the other team. Everybody wants to score and not concede.



“After you play against different opponent, different realities and different characteristics. Our reality changes every week.”



Leeds will host Cardiff City at Elland Road in their next Championship game on Saturday afternoon.

