26 October 2019

12/12/2019 - 14:45 GMT

Serie A Outfit Could Rival Liverpool For Takumi Minamino

 




Serie A outfit Atalanta could look to make a move for Liverpool target Takumi Minamino in next month's transfer window, it has been claimed.

The Japanese international’s performances for Red Bull Salzburg this season have attracted the attention of several heavyweights in Europe this season.  


 



Manchester United have been keeping tabs on him, but Liverpool are the ones who are reportedly in pole position to sign him in January.

The Reds are keen to move for Minamino as soon as possible due to his low £7.25m release clause and also due to interest from clubs in Germany and Italy.
 


And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Italian side Atalanta could see Minamino as the ideal addition in the January window, while they will also be attracted to his low price tag.



The Serie A outfit have booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League against all odds and could now look at Minamino as a potential target in January

AC Milan and Napoli are also alive to the player's quality, meaning the race could spark into life.
 


For the moment, Liverpool have the edge in the race and they are being tipped as Minamino's next destination.

Losing Minamino would be a blow for Salzburg, but they are powerless given his release clause. 
 