Southampton Boss Stresses Star’s Loan At Celtic Is Season-Long

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is delighted to see Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster doing well on loan at Celtic and has eased the Bhoys' fears of an early recall by stressing that the shot-stopper's loan is for the season.



The summer transfer window saw the 31-year-old Englishman return to his former club Celtic on a season-long loan deal after falling out of favour at Southampton last term.













Having regained his form at Celtic Park, Forster starred for the Hoops in their Scottish League Cup final against arch-rivals Rangers last weekend as he saved seven shots including an Alfredo Morelos penalty.



The Englishman's performance at Hampden Park saw him attract plaudits and Hasenhuttl, the manager of his parent club Southampton, is delighted to see the goalkeeper do well on loan at Celtic.





Expressing his admiration for Forster, Hasenhuttl believes the goalkeeper only needed a chance to play regularly and rediscover his self-confidence between the sticks.







"First of all I am very happy that he gets the chance to play after a long time", Hasenhuttl told a press conference.



"That he is a fantastic goalkeeper, I always knew, but for him it was important to get the chance to play and to get the games and self confidence back. I am very happy for him.





Asked about Forster returning to Southampton, Hasenhuttl confirmed he sees the loan as a season-long deal, and replied: "At the moment we don't think about that.



"We have our two goalkeepers, or three goalkeepers here, and he is on loan until the end of the season, and it's not the moment to think about that."



Forster's contract with Southampton ends in the summer of 2022.

