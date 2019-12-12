They Never Gave Up, Didn’t Expect Them To – Steven Gerrard Hails Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hailed his team after they booked a spot in the last 32 draw in the Europa League following a 1-1 draw at home against Young Boys.



The Gers knew they only needed a point to make sure of European football at Ibrox after Christmas and Alfredo Morelos got the hosts going, scoring in the 30th minute, hitting his sixth goal of the group stage.













As the clock ticked down, the nerves started to kick in and a late Borna Barisic own goal handed Young Boys, who needed to win, vital hope.



Rangers then had Ryan Jack sent off deep into stoppage time, but held on to grab the draw and finish as runners-up in Group G.





Gerrard has no doubt that his side deserved to go through, but admits their performance in the second half fell short of what he expected.







"I'm very pleased that we will continue European football after Christmas. I think the boys deserved that after our first rounds from the first rounds of qualifying until now", Gerrard said on BT Sport post match.



"I think we certainly deserve it. I don't think we were good tonight, especially in the second half.





"We went out with the intentions of winning the game. I thought we stopped doing what we were good at in the second half, which is either finding space or keeping the ball."



Rangers stood up to Young Boys pressure to see out the game and Gerrard is delighted his men stood strong and did not wilt, though admits he did not expect them to.



"It was wave after wave and it was direct. But credit to them, they never gave up. We didn't expect them to", he added.



Rangers will now wait to find out who they draw in the last 32 of the Europa League.

