X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

12/12/2019 - 14:56 GMT

This Could Be Celtic’s Attack Tonight – Former Top Flight Striker Makes Prediction

 




Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus has suggested that Celtic could line-up with a front three of Scott Sinclair, Leigh Griffiths and Mikey Johnston for their game against CFR Cluj today.

The Scottish champions are set to lock horns with Romanian club Cluj in their final Europa League group stage clash.  


 



Having already sealed their spot in the round of 32 of the competition as group winners, Hoops boss Neil Lennon is expected to field a second-string side, with Olivier Ntcham set to captain the team.

Fielding a team largely consisting of youngsters will give them the opportunity to prove their quality in Europe, while Lennon will get the chance to get a close look at them, according to ex-top-flight star McManus.
 


However, McManus believes Celtic still have a strong squad even they decide to name a second-string team and suggested that Sinclair, Griffiths and Johnston could form their front three on Thursday.



"Yes, absolutely [it is a great chance for Celtic youngsters to shine in Europe]", McManus said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.

"I think it's a great opportunity for Neil Lennon to have a look at his younger players.
 


"I still think Celtic have got a really strong squad. They could have a forward line of say – Sinclair, Griffiths and Mikey Johnston.

"That could be their front three. So, they still have got a strong squad of players.

"I think it is always great for us neutrals to go have a look and see what's coming through at Celtic, Rangers and other clubs.

"And giving the young boys a chance – they will have a difficult game, difficult time in Romania but if they go and prove themselves in European level then it stands them in good stead to try and break into Celtic's first team."

Sinclair, Griffiths and Johnston are yet to start a game in the Europa League proper this season.   
 