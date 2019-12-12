Three At Back – Arsenal Team vs Standard Liege Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Standard Liege vs Arsenal

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Belgian side Standard Liege in the Europa League tonight at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne.



The Gunners head to Belgium with their place in the last 32 of the Europa League all but secured and only a 5-0 defeat would see them eliminated.













Caretaker manager Freddie Ljungberg is without Granit Xhaka, while Kieran Tierney is also sidelined. Nicolas Pepe has remained in London due to a bruised knee. Hector Bellerin is not involved.



The Arsenal interim boss picks Emiliano Martinez between the sticks, while he opts for a back three of Sokratis, David Luiz and Konstantinos Mavropanos.





Further up the pitch Ljungberg looks to Matteo Guenzoudi and Joe Willock in midfield, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Bukayo Saka offering width. Alexandre Lacazette leads the attack with support from Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson.







Ljungberg can turn to his bench if he needs to make changes at any point this evening, with options including Gabriel Martinelli and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.





Arsenal Team vs Standard Liege



Martinez, Sokratis, Luiz, Mavropanos, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Guendouzi, Saka, Nelson, Lacazette, Smith Rowe



Substitutes: Leno, Chambers, Martinelli, Aubameyang, John-Jules, Medley, Olayinka

