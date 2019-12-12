XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

12/12/2019 - 23:04 GMT

We Can Go To Burnley And Win, Newcastle United Star Insists

 




Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has insisted that his side are perfectly able to go to Turf Moor and beat Burnley this weekend.

Sean Dyche's team have suffered defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in their last three games, and will be desperate to return to winning ways against the Magpies.


 



Newcastle have won back to back games, beating Sheffield United and Southampton, but Schar knows Burnley will present difficult opponents.

Schar insists though that Newcastle are perfectly able to visit Turf Moor and come out with all three points, urging his team-mates to keep putting in the hard yards.
 


"We know how difficult this game against Burnley is, especially away – the way they play", Schar told his club's official channel.



"They will do everything to get back on the winning strike and it will be a very, very tough game for our side.

"But we are able to win there as we showed last year. We just have to keep working, keep getting results and just focus on our side."
 


Newcastle ran out 2-1 winners at Burnley last season, and clocking up a third successive win would be a big feather in manager Steve Bruce's cap.
 