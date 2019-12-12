We Have To Become More Threatening – Sunderland Boss Phil Parkinson

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has admitted that he needs to find ways to make the Black Cats a more threatening team and is hopeful that players coming back will play their part.



The Black Cats have struggled for form of late, losing their last two games and find themselves placed eleventh in League One with 26 points from 18 matches.













Parkinson, who has been under pressure owing to the poor string of results, insists that his team need to find ways to sustain their performance over the course of the full 90 minutes.



The Black Cats boss feels it is apparent that his side need to become more dangerous as they look to go on a run of wins, starting with their meeting with Blackpool.





“Yeah, I think we need to find ways to make us more threatening. I think everyone knows that in recent games we haven’t created enough", Parkinson said at a press conference.







“We need to find ways to sustain performance through the 90 minutes.



“We need to get the balance in the team right to improve our goal threat. I think part of that is personnel and players coming back who will help us.





“We have got to find a way to be more threatening.”



Sunderland's weekend game against Blackpool is not followed by another clash until Boxing Day, when they play Bolton Wanderers, and Parkinson feels the next game is key because of it.



"There's no doubt about that [the size of Saturday’s game].



"We don't play the following week. This result takes us into the Christmas period and it's a big game for us."



Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw against Blackpool at the Stadium of Light last season.

