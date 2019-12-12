Who Family Wanted To Come – AZ Alkmaar Star On Old Trafford Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





AZ Alkmaar winger Calvin Stengs has stressed the enormity of the fact that he will be playing against Manchester United in the Europa League at Old Trafford tonight.



The 20-year-old featured in the 0-0 draw that Manchester United and AZ played out earlier in the season and will likely to be in the team tonight as well.













The Dutchman has never played at a stadium of Old Trafford’s size and has arranged 14 tickets for his friends and family to come and watch him tonight in the Europa League.



He admits that almost all of his relatives wanted a piece of the action at Old Trafford and believes the excitement amongst his family was natural.





“The whole family wanted to come”, the winger told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.







“It is logical when your son or nephew gets to play on such a stage.



“And no, they were not there when we had to play against Astana in Kazakhstan and neither in Belgrade against [Red Star] Belgrade.”





Stengs admits that De Kuip, Feyenoord’s home ground, and the Johan Cruyff Arena, Ajax’s home, are the biggest arenas he has played at until now.



He also noted the size of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but conceded playing at Old Trafford would be a completely different experience.



“So, I hope to play even more often in stadiums like this. Until now De Kuip and the Johan Cruyff Arena were the biggest [I played at].



“I also stood on the pitch of the Atlanta United Stadium by the way. After the match, I kicked a ball.



“Playing at Old Trafford will be a different story.”

