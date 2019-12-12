Wouldn’t Be Surprised – Former Scotland Star Backs Alfredo Morelos Against Young Boys

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough has admitted that he would not be surprised to see Alfredo Morelos score the first goal for Rangers against Young Boys this evening.



The 23-year-old Colombian will be looking to put his Scottish League Cup final woe, that saw him miss several chances including a penalty, behind him when Rangers host Young Boys in the Europa League.













Having missed the opportunity to score his first goal against Celtic and lead his side to a trophy, all the eyes are going to be on Morelos.



However, Rough has conceded that he would not be surprised to see the former HJK Helsinki man get back on the scoresheet against Rangers' Swiss opponenets.





The ex-Scotland star believes it will be tense game for the Gers, but expects Ibrox to erupt if and when the side scores their first goal.







"It will be a nervy night in the light of the defeat at the weekend, but when that first goal goes in the whole place will just erupt", Rough said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.



"And then obviously, if Rangers go on to win the game that will be everyone back on board.





"I wouldn't be surprised if Morelos scores that first goal.



"I think a lot of Rangers supporters will be out there investing heavily in that because you can't keep missing the ones you missed at the weekend."



A win against Young Boys would see Rangers go through to the round of 32 of the Europa League as group winners, but they need only avoid defeat to seal qualification.

