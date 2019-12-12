You Can Feel His Influence On Pitch – Newcastle United Star On Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United centre-back Fabian Schar has heaped praise on Magpies team-mate Andy Carroll and insists the team can feel his influence as soon as he steps on to the pitch.



Having returned to his boyhood club in the summer, Carroll made his first start of the season against Sheffield United earlier this month and marked the occasion by providing an assist.













Although he was dropped to the bench against Southampton last weekend, the 30-year-old came on in the second half and assisted Jonjo Shelvey's equaliser.



Looking back at the game, Newcastle star Schar hailed Carroll for his efforts and explained how impressed he was with the striker's assist.





The Swiss defender believes the players can feel Carroll's influence on the team as soon as he comes on to the pitch and feels he is always a threat, at both ends.







"Great effort again when he came in last week", Schar said on NUFC TV.



"Brilliant assist for Jonjo's goal. Normally it should be the other way – Jonjo to Andy.





"But no, he is really important for us. As soon as he comes on to the pitch you can feel like he has already been there from the first second.



"He gives us a lot. He's giving everything, going for each ball.



"I am really happy to have a player like him. He's always dangerous.



"He can score but also help us in defence. Like at the weekend, the last minutes he was very important during corners and free-kicks to defend.



"He's a very important player for us."



Having registered two assists in his last two games, Carroll will now have his eyes set on scoring his first goal of the season.

