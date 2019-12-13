XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



13/12/2019 - 12:00 GMT

Ajax Might Be Better Than Manchester United – AZ Alkmaar Coach

 




AZ Alkmaar coach Arne Slot has claimed that Ajax may well be as good as, if not better, as a team than Manchester United at the moment.

Manchester United smashed AZ 4-0 at Old Trafford on Thursday night and qualified for the last 32 of the Europa League as group winners.  


 



AZ also made it through the next round of competition and Slot feels that the fact that his side are already in the last 32 took some of the disappointment out of the result.

While he admits that he would have preferred to win, the AZ coach is not too concerned about the manner of the defeat at Manchester United.
 


“It is not that difficult to process this result”, the AZ coach told Dutch broadcaster FOX Sports.



“We came here to win but didn’t succeed. However, the disappointment is not that huge as we are already through.”

AZ will turn their attention towards Sunday’s top of the table clash against Ajax, with only three points separating Slot’s side from Erik ten Hag’s table-toppers at the moment.
 


The AZ coach conceded that any day he would prefer to win against Ajax than Manchester United at the moment as he believes the Dutch champions might even be a better team than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

“If I had to choose in advance about which match I would like to win, I would have opted for Sunday.

“But of course Ajax are a fantastic team.

“They are Champions League quality and as I estimate, they are equivalent to or perhaps even better than Manchester United.”   
 