Atmosphere Would Be Unbelievable – Manchester United Legend On Potential Rangers Tie

Manchester United legend Lou Macari is of the view that facing Rangers in the last 32 of the Europa League would potentially be a tasty tie for the Red Devils.



The Premier League giants made it to the last 32 of the competition as group winners courtesy a 4-0 win over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday night at Old Trafford.













Rangers’ 1-1 draw at Ibrox against Young Boys earned them the vital point they needed to book their place in the next round of the Europa League, but they finished second in the group.



There is a potential for the two British clubs to face each other in the last 32 of the Europa League and Macari, who started his career at Celtic, admits that he would rather avoid a trip to Ibrox.





But he did concede that it would be a very interesting tie as Rangers remain a big name in British football and the tie would have the potential to provide two blockbuster games at Ibrox and Old Trafford.







“I’d like to avoid a trip to Glasgow”, Macari quipped on MUTV after Manchester United's Europa League win.



“Rangers here are a big side. It would be fast and furious, it would be an unbelievable atmosphere here.





“It would be interesting.”



The Europa League last 32 draw will take place on Monday, with eight Champions League teams including Inter, Ajax and Red Bull Salzburg also dropping into the hat.

