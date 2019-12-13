Cardiff’s Players Don’t Want To Do This – Former Leeds Star Picks Area To Exploit

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker admits Leeds United must be wary of Cardiff City raising their game at Elland Road on Saturday, but he is confident there is a key area the Whites can exploit.



Leeds are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship standings and will start Saturday's game as firm favourites to collect another three points against Neil Harris' men.













Cardiff have won eight, drawn seven and lost six of their 21 league games so far this season, and Parker feels the Bluebirds are an inconsistent outfit.



He does though believe that Cardiff are capable of raising their game at Elland Road, something which, along with quality individuals, makes them a threat.





"Cardiff are inconsistent", Parker explained on LUTV, looking ahead to the game.







"Every team raises their game at Elland Road and that is the danger of playing a team like Cardiff with the quality individuals they have got."



However, Parker feels that Cardiff's wide players do not like putting in the hard yards to track back defensively and thinks as such, Leeds could have some joy attacking the Bluebirds down the flanks.





"But as a collective unit there are spaces we can exploit, especially out wide.



"The Cardiff wide players don't want to go back the other way, so that's what we can try and exploit", Parker added.



Leeds suffered a 4-1 drubbing at Elland Road the last time the two teams met, in 2018, while their last victory against the Bluebirds came in 2016, with goals from Chris Wood and Pablo Hernandez.

