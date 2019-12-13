XRegister
26 October 2019

13/12/2019 - 11:48 GMT

Celtic Games Cost Us – Lazio Star

 




Lazio midfielder Marco Parolo has insisted that his side killed their Europa League chances in their two defeats against Celtic in the group stage.

The Serie A giants crashed out of the Europa League after they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Rennes on Thursday night, meaning no European football for the club in the new year.  


 



A win for Lazio would not have mattered as CFR Cluj defeated Celtic at home and those two teams made it through to the next round of the competition.

Parolo feels Lazio should not have taken their fate to the last game of the group and admits that just getting six points from a possible 18 told a bad story about their performance in Europe.
 


But the Lazio star insisted that what killed them in the Europa League were the two defeats home and away to Celtic and he stressed that both performances deserved a better result.



“We lost the group in those two defeats against Celtic”, the midfielder told Lazio Style Channel.

“If we earned six points from a possible 18, something is wrong.
 


“This should not have been the turning point game today. We hope that we take this as a lesson.

“Today, we didn’t perform but against Celtic, we played two excellent games and got zero points.”

Lazio did beat Juventus last weekend and are third in Serie A the moment on 33 points.   
 