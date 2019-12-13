His Speeches Are Amazing – Liverpool Star Sees Familiar Traits In Loan Club Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic believes Hertha Berlin coach Jurgen Klinsmann has the same ability to inspire his players as Jurgen Klopp.



Klinsmann took charge of the Bundesliga outfit last month to replace Ante Covic and while he did not win either of his first two games, the former Germany coach has had an effect on the players.













Grujic has worked with both Klopp and the Hertha Berlin coach, and believes the two Germans share similar traits in management.



The midfielder insisted that Klinsmann is a lot like the Liverpool manage with regards to his ability to inspire his players.





He feels both have a quiet charisma about them and share the ability to rally their squads without using too many words.







“He reminds me of Jurgen Klopp”, the Serbian told German daily Bild.



“His speeches are amazing. He is calm but still has a special charisma, like Klopp.





“Both just need a few words and as a player, you want to be on the pitch for them and prove it to everyone.”



Grujic has been on loan at Hertha Berlin from Liverpool since the summer of 2018 and has been a key performer for the German outfit.



His Liverpool contract runs until the summer of 2023 and it remains to be seen if he is in Klopp's plans for next term.

