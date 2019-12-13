I Don’t Think – Jose Mourinho Responds On Tottenham Youngsters Loan Chances

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has played down the chances of loaning out young players in January, while firmly closing the door on a potential loan move for defender Juan Foyth.



A number of young players made it to the matchday squad on Wednesday against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, being given an opportunity in the 3-1 defeat.













Academy graduates Brandon Austin, Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp and Troy Parrott were all on the bench, while Kyle Walker-Peters and Foyth were part of the starting eleven in Germany.



It has been speculated that Mourinho could look to send some talents out on loan in January to speed up their development, with Foyth being linked with a move.





However, while Mourinho insists he will analyse what is best for his players, he feels the chances of loan exits are slim and slammed the door on a move for Foyth.







"We'll make the best decision for the players and for the club", Mourinho told a press conference.



"At this moment the players that went with us to Munich are part of our squad. We need players and I don't think there'll be many doors open for players to get out on loan.





"If you want to be more direct like some media was saying Foyth is one of them, I can kill it now. No chance.



"If you want to speak about some of the other younger players let's analyse the situation.



"If you are just shy of not mentioning Foyth but the objective is to ask Foyth, no chance."



It remains to be seen how busy Mourinho is in next month's transfer window, as he looks to secure a top four finish for Spurs this season.

