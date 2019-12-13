If He Can Go Up Another Gear – Jurgen Klinsmann Insists Marko Grujic Key

Follow @insidefutbol





Hertha Berlin coach Jurgen Klinsmann believes if Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic can shift to another gear he will make all the difference to the team.



Klinsmann took charge of the Hertha Berlin side last month and replaced Ante Covic, after a poor run of results for the German outfit, who are just one place above the bottom three in the Bundesliga.













The former Germany boss is yet to win a game for the club, but there have been shoots of progress and they earned a point against Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.



Grujic, who has been on loan from Liverpool since 2018, is a key player in the team and Klinsmann has stressed the importance of the midfielder finding his top form to help his side’s progress.





He believes the Liverpool loanee can become the lynchpin of the side and make all the difference in results if he can take his game to another level and help the team during transitions.







The Hertha Berlin coach told German daily Bild: “I encourage him to get more and more on the ball and help shape our counter-attacks.



“The team live on that.





“If Marko goes up another gear, it will make all the difference.



"It is massively important that he is always in top form.”



Grujic will hope to further develop under Klinsmann before he returns to Liverpool next summer, as he bids to put himself in the mix to feature in Jurgen Klopp's first team squad.

