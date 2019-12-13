Manchester City Planning For Pep Guardiola Exit, Brendan Rodgers And Mauricio Pochettino On Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino and Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers have been identified as suitable replacements if Pep Guardiola decides to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, according to The Times.



Guardiola has won back-to-back league titles at Manchester City, but his side have fallen 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool this season.













There are murmurs that the Catalan could be looking to leave the club in the summer despite his current contract running until 2021.



It has been claimed that it contains a break clause that would allow Guardiola to terminate his employment 12 months prior to the end of his current deal.





Manchester City are confident that the 48-year-old will respect his contract, but contingency plans are being prepared should he decide to leave.







Former Spurs boss Pochettino and Leicester’s Rodgers are the two managers Manchester City will look at if they need to replace the former Barcelona coach.



Pochettino’s poor last season at Tottenham has not tarnished his reputation and Rodgers’ work at Leicester has been noted by some of the top clubs in England.





They both fit the profile of manager Manchester City would look to bring in to replace the Catalan.



Guardiola has been insistent that he wants to honour his contract but the break clause gives him the option to walk out at the end of the season.

