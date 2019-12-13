Mason Greenwood Is Ready To Score Goals Now – Manchester United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Lou Macari believes Mason Greenwood is ready to make an impact for the Red Devils now with his goals.



Greenwood scored a brace as Manchester United smashed AZ Alkmaar 4-0 at Old Trafford on Thursday night and made it to the last 32 of the Europa League as group winners.













The 18-year-old hitman has been a regular feature in the first-team squad this season and has already netted six goals in all competitions for the club this season.



The teenage striker has made a real impact in the Europa League and has four goals in five games in the competition.





Macari feels Greenwood looks like a natural goalscorer and looks like someone who can punish opponents whenever he gets a sight of goal inside the penalty box.







He is certain that the youngster will be a massive part of the club’s future, but insisted he even looks ready to make an impact with his goals even at this stage of his career.



The 70-year-old said on MUTV after the Europa League game: “Every time he got the ball inside the box, you felt give him a sight of goal and he will punish you.





“And he gave them two sights of goal and he punished them twice.



“He looked desperate for his hat-trick and you could tell that as the game went on.



“People talk about him as being one for the future, he will score goals in the future, but he can score now.



“Whenever you need someone from the bench to go in and maybe break a deadlock in the game that kid is there to do it.”



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been careful about not overplaying Greenwood this season and he has only made one league start thus far.

