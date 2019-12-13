Napoli Look At Lucas Torreira Alternatives But Arsenal Man Remains Top Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are identifying alternatives to Arsenal star Lucas Torriera as they bid to strengthen their options in midfield when the transfer window swings open next month.



The Azzurri lost out to,Arsenal in the chase to sign Torreira from Sampdoria in the summer of 2018, but they have spied a new opportunity to sign him.













Torriera is unhappy with a lack of game time at Arsenal and could be ready to move on in the January window, with his representatives assessing the options for their client.



Napoli want Torriera and he is their top target, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, but it is claimed Arsenal would be looking for at least €25m.





The Serie A giants are looking at alternatives in the event a deal cannot be done to sign Torreira.







Celta Vigo's Stanislav Lobotka is viewed by Napoli as their second choice, with the 25-year-old the main option if they do not secure Torreira.



The Italians also have an eye on two options in the French top flight.





Lille midfield pair Boubakary Soumare and Thiago Maia are the two players that have caught Napoli's eye.



Napoli recently sacked Carlo Ancelotti as coach, with AC Milan legend Gennaro Gattuso replacing him in the dugout.

