PSG Feel Manchester City Target Is On Way To Germany Next Summer

Manchester City target Tanguy Kouassi could have already agreed a move to RB Leipzig next summer despite interest from several other clubs.



The 17-year-old centre-back made his debut in PSG’s 3-1 win over Montpellier last weekend and even started the 5-0 win over Galatasaray this week in the Champions League.













But the youngster has yet to sign a professional contract and there are suggestions he has already decided on which club he will join next summer.



Manchester City have been keeping tabs on the young defender and have been in touch with the representatives of the youngster for a move to England.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, there is a feeling internally at PSG that Kouassi has already given his approval to a transfer to RB Leipzig next summer.







The Red Bull Group have been actively courting the teenage defender and there are claims that a deal might have already been sewn up to sign the youngster.



PSG have been working hard to convince him to stay and the club have been left impressed by his performances in an alien midfield role in the last two games.





But for the moment, there is pessimism that the young defender will be at the club next season.

