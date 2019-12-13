Rangers Fans Have Belief In Us – Steven Gerrard Explains Signing New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard is certain that the Rangers fans have confidence in him to turn things around for the Gers and get them back to the top of Scottish football.



Gerrard has signed a new contract until 2024 with Rangers in a further demonstration of the club’s belief in the former midfielder’s ability to take them forward.













Rangers suffered cup final disappointment last Sunday, but there is a feeling around Ibrox that the club are in the right direction under the Liverpool legend.



Gerrard admits that he felt even more strongly about the fans after the Scottish League Cup final defeat because of the support he has experienced since then from the supporters.





The Rangers boss believes that he enjoys the confidence of the Rangers fans and is certain that they believe that he is the man who will bring the happy days back to Ibrox in the near future.







Asked about the fans, Gerrard told Rangers TV: “It is the reason why I am here and it is the reason why I want to stay here.



“Sunday was a very important day from a personal point of view because my feelings only grew stronger towards the support.





“They have been fantastic with me from day one. They can understand and they can see with their own eyes what we are trying to do and how we want the team to play.



“I think they have got belief and confidence in us that if we keep doing the right things, keep growing the team and strengthening in the right areas, I think there is confidence that it will turn.



“And it will turn for the better.”



Rangers are two points behind league leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership standings and will take on Motherwell away from home on Sunday.

