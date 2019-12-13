Rangers Keen On 29-Year-Old But Face Significant Competition

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are keeping tabs on Charlton Athletic star Lyle Taylor, but face competition from a host of English Championship clubs, including Swansea City, Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom, according to Sky Sports News.



The 29-year-old striker has caught the eye at Charlton, who he joined from AFC Wimbledon in 2018, and has been in red hot form for the Addicks this term.













Taylor has netted five times in eight Championship appearances under Lee Bowyer this season, but his contract at the club expires at the end of the season.



Steven Gerrard's Rangers, who raided Charlton for Joe Aribo last summer, are keen on Taylor and are keeping tabs on his situation.





He would be free to sign a pre-contractual agreement with a non-English club from next month, as a result of his expiring contract.







However, Rangers have competition from a host of Championship clubs, with Taylor having a list of admirers.



Swansea, Sheffield Wednesday and West Brom are all interested in the 29-year-old, and a move within England may appeal to the Charlton man.





Taylor has played in Scotland before, turning out for Falkirk in the 2012/13 campaign, and Partick Thistle in a loan spell in 2014.

