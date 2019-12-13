Really Impressive – Former Leeds United Star Warns On Cardiff City Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker has warned Leeds United about the threat posed by Cardiff City defender Aden Flint and is keen for the Whites to avoid giving cheap set pieces away on Saturday.



Neil Harris takes his Cardiff outfit to Elland Road on Saturday looking to stun the Championship leaders and take three crucial points back to Wales.













Leeds have been vulnerable from set pieces this season and Parker has picked out six foot, five inch centre-back Flint as someone the Whites must watch.



Parker believes that Flint scoring from set pieces is not the only threat he poses, as he thinks that the defender can provide goals for his team-mates by heading the ball across goal.





"Aden Flint is a big presence at the back, but more importantly he's got two goals and four assists to his name; four assists from a centre-half is really impressive", Parker said on LUTV.







"A couple have probably been from heading the set pieces back across the goal in the second phase and someone's been tapping them in.



"He's a big aerial threat, had a good career and scored a lot of goals at Bristol City.





"He's one of those people where you say we've got to stay close, we've got to mark him, but don't give cheap free kicks away, don't give cheap corners away."



The former Leeds star also made a general observation of Cardiff, stressing that they do have the quality to hurt any team when they are on song.



"You've got to be on your guard because they can hurt anybody on their given day, as they have proven", Parker said.



Cardiff sit in ninth in the Championship table and are just three points off the playoff spots, however they will start as firm underdogs to get a result away at Leeds.

