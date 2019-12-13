XRegister
X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

13/12/2019 - 17:15 GMT

Takumi Minamino To Sign Contract Running For This Long With Liverpool

 




Takumi Minamino will put pen to paper to a five-year contract at Liverpool when the transfer window swings back open next month, according to The Athletic

The Reds are firm admirers of the Japan international and further confirmed his quality with an up-close look at the player in action for Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.


 



They are moving quickly to take advantage of a £7.25m release clause in his Salzburg contract, active in January, to secure his signature.

It is claimed that the length of the contract the attacker will sign will run for five years and will also be based on a lucrative salary.
 


Liverpool feel that Minamino's true market value currently sits at £25m, meaning signing him is considered to be a no brainer for the European champions.



The 24-year-old has been linked with Manchester United, while he has also generated interest from clubs in Germany and Italy.

Liverpool though are seeing off the competition and will hope that the Japan star, who will turn 25 in January, can hit the ground running on Merseyside.
 


Minamino came through the youth set-up at Japanese side Cerezo Osaka and has 22 caps for his country to his name.
 