We Have No Fear – Blackpool Star On Sunderland Trip

Blackpool midfielder Liam Feeney has warned Sunderland that the Seasiders will head to the Stadium of Light full of confidence and with no fear at all.



Simon Grayson's men have been in good form of late, with their last loss in the league coming against Rotherham United in early October.













Blackpool are in a strong position in League One, sitting fourth, and are just four points off second placed Ipswich Town.



Victory at Sunderland would be another feather in Blackpool's cap and also dent the Black Cats' promotion prospects, while piling further pressure on Phil Parkinson.





Feeney is aware that Sunderland, who have lost their last two games, are struggling and insists Blackpool will go to the Stadium of Light with no fear.







Blackpool drew 1-1 at the ground last season and the 32-year-old is taking encouragement from how his team have handled meeting promotion contenders this term.



“They didn’t have a great result last week but we will go there full of confidence to try and upset their party”, Feeney was quoted as saying by the Blackpool Gazette.





“We don’t fear anyone.



"We showed when we’ve played against teams that are up there in this league that we can put in some good performances.



“We’re fully confident, so we’ll just get rested up and get ready for Sunderland.”



Following the visit of Blackpool, Sunderland welcome Bolton Wanderers to the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day, while their last game in 2019 is away at Doncaster Rovers..

