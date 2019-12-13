Wouldn’t Know What To Do – Former Leeds Star Says Cardiff Will Have Key Issue

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker thinks Cardiff City will have a real problem in knowing how to set up at Elland Road against the Whites.



Neil Harris takes his Cardiff side to Elland Road on Saturday to lock horns with league leaders Leeds and faces a big challenge keeping Marcelo Bielsa's men at bay.













Leeds have the second best home record in the division and have lost just once at Elland Road in ten games; the Whites also have a tight defence and have conceded just four times in the league on home turf.



Parker is in no doubt that Leeds have now turned Elland Road into a fortress and believes early issues in Bielsa's reign over how to break down sides sitting deep have been solved.





As a result he thinks Cardiff will have a tough time knowing exactly how to set up, not knowing whether to sit deep or come out.







"It's a fortress. That's what we've made it into", Parker said on LUTV.



"At the start of the season teams were making it very difficult, putting men behind the ball and we were figuring out how to overcome that.





"We have now. So teams won't just sit back. Whether they attack, whatever they try and do, we score different types of goals. That's what makes it so hard for opposition teams coming here.



"If I put myself in Cardiff's shoes setting up the team, I wouldn't know what to do, and a lot of teams are like that, they are caught between a rock and a hard place."



Cardiff have struggled on the road in the Championship this season, winning just one of their eleven away games.

