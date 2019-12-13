You Don’t Know, But He Was Our Target At Swansea – Benfica Coach Makes Admission

Follow @insidefutbol





Benfica coach Bruno Lage has revealed when he was on Carlos Carvalhal's backroom staff at Swansea City he was tracking Nicolas Gaitan, who was a target for the Swans.



The Argentine midfielder, who is currently on the books at MLS side Chicago Fire, was considered one of the best in his position in world football during his spell at the Estadio da Luz.













Atletico Madrid eventually succeeded in signing Gaitan from Benfica and the Argentine spent 18 months with the Spanish giants, leaving in early 2018.



Gaitan has revealed he wants to return to Benfica and coach Lage, asked about his comments at a press conference on Friday, revealed that he was tracking the player while at Swansea with Carvalhal, with the midfielder a target.





"You don't know, but we, as members of Carvalhal's coaching staff, were already tracking Gaitan at Swansea", Lage said.







"He was our target. We thought, at that time, that he could help us."



Lage admitted that it is pleasing to hear that the midfielder would like to return to Benfica, though the club already have an idea of their targets.





"It is always good to hear these words.



"But with regards to our project and our targets, things are well identified.



"The big challenge here is to find [players similar to] Gaitan and Salvio at the age they were when they came here.



"For Benfica's project and vision, let's look at other players", Lage added.



Gaitan won three Portuguese league titles, one Portuguese Cup and five Portuguese League Cups during his six-season spell at Benfica.

