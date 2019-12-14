Confidence Is Just Flowing Through Helder Costa – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker feels that marquee summer signing Helder Costa is now coming into his own at Elland Road.



Leeds signed Costa on a season-long loan deal from Wolves in the summer, but had to agree to buy the winger permanently next summer for a whopping fee in the region of £15m to get the move over the line, regardless of his performances in a white shirt.













Costa has struggled to justify his high price tag and his performances left some Leeds fans asking whether the deal to sign him permanently could be shelved.



He is though being given regular game time to prove his quality and Parker was happy with what he saw from Costa in Leeds' 3-3 draw at home against Cardiff City on Saturday.





Costa scored Leeds' first goal of the game after just six minutes and Parker can now see the confidence flowing through the winger.







"Helder Costa I feel is growing into his role now on the right hand side", Parker said post match on LUTV.



"Just with a run of games, the confidence is flowing through him."





The wide-man clocked the full 90 minutes in the draw against Cardiff, despite Marcelo Bielsa opting to use all three of his substitutes during the game.

