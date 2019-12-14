Former Top Flight Star: Liverpool Would Now Need To Drop This Many Points To Give Others Any Chance

Follow @insidefutbol





Andy Gray thinks if Liverpool are to give anyone a chance to catch them in the Premier League title race then they will need to drop 21 to 24 points, from now.



Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday, while second placed Leicester City being held at home by Norwich City means the Reds' lead at the top of the table is now ten points.













They are an incredible 17 points clear of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who are in action at Arsenal on Sunday, and 20 clear of fourth placed Chelsea.



Former top flight star Gray has been crunching the numbers 17 games into the season and believes he has identified the number of points the Reds would need to drop to give other clubs a chance to catch them.





He said on beIN SPORTS: "That's another game Liverpool can chalk off.







"I'm working out…I think Liverpool, to give anyone a chance, need to drop something like 21 to 24 points from now."



Liverpool are not now in Premier League action until a visit to Leicester on Boxing Day, with the Reds having an EFL Cup quarter-final tie against Aston Villa, along with a campaign in Qatar in the FIFA Club World Cup, on the agenda in the coming week.





Following their visit to the King Power Stadium, Klopp's Liverpool play host to Wolves, before their first game of 2020 comes at home against Sheffield United.

