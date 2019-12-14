Good Time To Play Fulham Despite Premier League Quality – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United will be playing Fulham at a good time, former Whites star Ben Parker feels, though he is wary of the quality the Cottagers have in the ranks.



Marcelo Bielsa's side threw away a three-goal lead against Cardiff City on Saturday to play out a 3-3 draw at Elland Road in the Championship.













The Whites still sit second in the Championship and boast a ten-point advantage over third placed Preston North End, but will want to get back to winning ways in the capital.



Parker however is expecting a difficult game for Leeds at Fulham, with the former defender rating the squad at Craven Cottage as top flight quality.





"Fulham are going to be a difficult game", Parker said on LUTV after the Cardiff game.







"On paper they've got such a strong outfit, it's almost a Premier League team on paper.



"The Fulham players will be bang up for it, with a point to prove against us.





"But we should be full of confidence, eleven unbeaten and ten points ahead of third."



And Parker thinks Leeds will be running into Fulham at a good time given that they will be hurting from throwing away at lead against Cardiff at Elland Road.



"I think it's a good time to play Fulham, after what's happened today, because the players know they have to be bang at it against them.



"Any moments like in the second half, where we switch off, Fulham will punish us as well; they've got the players, they've got the quality.



"If you can refocus, retune your mind to be bang on it for the full 90, however long you are going to be playing, because you have to in this league.



"It is a good time to play them to just get this game out of the system now."



Fulham slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday and sit sixth in the Championship standings, 12 points adrift of Leeds.

