In A Weird Way – Former Leeds United Star Sees Positive Despite Cardiff Draw

Former Leeds United defender Ben Parker thinks losing a three goal lead against Cardiff City at Elland Road could end up being a positive for the Whites.



Leeds were 3-0 up by the 52nd minute due to a brace from Patrick Bamford and a goal from Helder Costa, and looked to be cruising to another three points, in what would have been an eighth win in a row.













Cardiff though fought back, pulling one goal back on the hour mark, while not even a sending off could stop the Bluebirds scoring twice in the last ten minutes to claim a point at Elland Road.



Parker thinks in a strange way the result may end up being a good one for Leeds as if they had won again then complacency may well have set in.





He said after the match on LUTV: "In a weird way, what's happened in that second half might just refocus us. It might have got to a point where, if we'd won this game 3-0, 4-0, people might be thinking this is easy."







Parker also thinks that a full week between games will benefit Leeds, giving the Whites the chance to prepare to bounce back away at Fulham.



"It's good to have a full week, no midweek game. Yes, the players can go away bitterly disappointed, but come to work on Monday morning and focus on Fulham.





"It's going to be a difficult game going down there, but in my opinion we are the best team in the division.



"So, go down there and prove it", Parker said.



Despite throwing away a three-goal lead at home, Leeds still sit second in the Championship and boast a ten-point cushion over third placed Preston North End.

