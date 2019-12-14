Inter Identify Alternative To Marcos Alonso

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have identified former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian as an alternative target for Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso for the rapidly approaching January transfer window.



Antonio Conte wants to sign a left-back in January and Chelsea’s Alonso has been identified as Inter’s top target for next month.













But Chelsea’s €35m asking price and Alonso’s €5m per year wages are likely to be a major obstacle in Inter’s attempt to sign the Spaniard in the winter window.



The Nerazzurri do not want to spend such sums for Alonso and the club have been looking at other possible alternatives.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Darmian has been identified as the player who could solve Conte’s need for a left-back in January.







The Italian returned to his homeland last summer when he left Manchester United for Parma and signed a four-year contract with the club.



A right-back by nature, Darmian also has the versatility to operate on the other flank and play as a left-back.





Inter have been keen on signing him next summer, but their need for a full-back could force them to move early in January if Chelsea do not compromise on Alonso’s price.

