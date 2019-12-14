Leeds United Were Better – Cardiff City Boss Makes Admission

Follow @insidefutbol





Cardiff City manager Neil Harris has conceded that Leeds United were the better side in the 3-3 draw played out between the two teams at Elland Road, despite his team earning a point after being three goals down in the second half.



Leeds looked like they were coasting towards another victory when Patrick Bamford scored from the penalty spot early in the second half to give his side a commanding 3-0 lead.













But Cardiff staged an astonishing comeback in the last 30 minutes and scored two goals in the final ten minutes to earn a point, despite being down to ten men towards the end.



Harris admits that he feels conflicted by his side’s performance as Leeds were the much better team and his players did make too many mistakes.





But he lauded the character his team showed to pull themselves out of a rut and escape with a point against a very good Leeds side away from home.







Harris said in his post match press conference: “Leeds are a very good side and full respect to that.



“We shot ourselves in the foot too many times. It’s a hard one because Leeds were better than us, I can’t not praise my players.





“I’m a very happy manager with a point, but for us to move forward we have to be better than conceding cheap goals.”



Marcelo Bielsa is likely to be unhappy at the way his side dropped points at home but they still have a ten-point lead over sides outside the top two.

